CFM International and Lufthansa Technik sign service agreement on LEAP-1B engine services

Lufthansa Technik and CFM International (CFM) have concluded a LEAP-1B* CFM Branded Service Agreement (CBSA). Being effective since 1st January 2022, this CFM license enables Lufthansa Technik to offer the widest range of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for CFM LEAP-1B engines.

Lufthansa Technik is the first independent MRO provider worldwide to sign a CBSA for the LEAP-1B, enabling the company to offer high-quality, cost-efficient services for LEAP-1B engines to international customers. The LEAP-1B engine powers the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, of which more than 4,700 have been ordered to date. It is expected that up to 15,000 aircraft of this type will be operated worldwide in the future. As a consequence, this new agreement significantly strengthens Lufthansa Technik’s position as one of the worldwide leading technical suppliers for narrowbody engines.

“With the new licence, we have now taken a decisive step forward in the portfolio of our engine business. We are now able to overhaul, repair and offer mobile engine services on all relevant narrowbody engine types,” said Dietmar Focke, Head of Engine Services at Lufthansa Technik. “We are very proud to further extend our existing, very successful partnership and collaboration with CFM and to add this state-of-the-art engine type to our existing capabilities for the CFM56 family and the LEAP-1A engines. On this occasion, I also would like to thank our partner CFM for the ramp-up support they will give us in the next months, so that we can offer our services for this great engine as soon as possible.”

“CFM is grateful to have Lufthansa Technik as such an experienced and reputable MRO as part of our LEAP overhaul and repair network,” said Gaël Méheust, President & CEO of CFM International. “This reinforces CFM’s commitment to promoting an open, competitive aftermarket landscape that will stimulate innovation, continuous improvement and the lowest cost of ownership over the product life cycle. We are confident that our customers will put their trust in Lufthansa Technik to provide the highest level of service for their LEAP fleets.”

The CBSA includes extended licenses, access to repairs, and a strong technical cooperation. Under the terms of the agreement, Lufthansa Technik will continue to make use of its extensive know-how of engine MRO and provide the full range of MRO services tailored specifically to customers’ requirements and to the needs corresponding to the life cycle of the engine. The focus will be on developing new MRO services and optimizing the operating costs for the operators of the LEAP-1B engine. The services will range from engine overhaul and parts repair to on-wing support and engineering support. Lufthansa Technik is the only independent MRO provider worldwide that holds both a CBSA for the LEAP-1A** engine and for the LEAP-1B engine.

* LEAP engines are a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.

** Lufthansa Technik is also an authorised LEAP-1A service provider licensed by CFM International.

20 Jan 2022