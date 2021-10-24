Jordanian MRO provider Joramco continues its maintenance agreement with Lufthansa Group

Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has announced the continuation of its maintenance agreement with the international aviation giant Lufthansa Group.

The agreement is a continuation of the first one signed in 2017, where checks will be conducted on aircraft from three major flag carriers in the group: Lufthansa, Swiss and Brussels Airlines. While Lufthansa and Brussels Airlines checks will be performed during the winter season, Swiss MRO activities will be ongoing throughout the year. Three wide-body lines (Airbus A330 and Airbus A340) and two narrow-body lines (Airbus A320) will undergo extensive maintenance checks in accordance with the agreement.

Fraser Currie, CEO of Joramco, stated that: “There is no doubt that our partnership with Lufthansa Group has been a great success. Joramco continues to demonstrate that our world-class technical capabilities are up to the standards of the most important factors in the industry. We are grateful for Lufthansa’s continued trust, and that of our growing portfolio of international clients, which confirms our position as a leading MRO service provider.”

Note: Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-300 registered OO-SFB (the one in Eurowings colours) is currently with Joramco in Amman, hopefully to get rid of this unwanted livery.