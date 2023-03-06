Joramco signs new maintenance agreement with Air Europa

Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), recently welcomed Air Europa, the third-largest carrier in Spain, for the first time.

Under the new maintenance agreement with Air Europa, Joramco will perform C checks on four B787 aircraft, nose to tail. This latest collaboration started earlier in February and is scheduled to continue until May of this year.

Commenting on the occasion, Joramco’s CEO, Fraser Currie, said, “We at Joramco are pleased to announce that for the first time, we will be performing heavy checks on Air Europa’s fleet.We are positive that this is the beginning of a long-term collaboration as this step is part of our strategy to expand our footprint in Europe, in addition to servicing the new generation of aircraft with high-quality services.”

Amman, Jordan – March 2, 2023