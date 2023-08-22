Boeing and Joramco to establish Boeing freighter conversion line in Jordan

Joramco to be the first MRO supplier in the Middle East to support future Boeing freighter conversions

Will support conversions of both domestic and foreign aircraft

Joramco is a sister company of DAE Capital, a top 10 aircraft lessor globally with a fleet of approximately 550 owned, managed, committed, and mandated-to-manage aircraft

Boeing and Joramco have announced an agreement to establish a new Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) line in Amman, Jordan

Joramco is slated to be the first MRO supplier in the Middle East to support future Boeing freighter conversions of both domestic and foreign aircraft. Located in Amman, Jordan, Joramco is geographically situated to support future 737-800BCF customers operating across the Middle East, Europe, North Africa, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Commenting on this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, Firoz Tarapore said, “Today’s announcement reaffirms our long-term commitment to our DAE Engineering division. Since acquiring Joramco in 2016, revenues have more than doubled, and we continue to expand our presence at our Amman, Jordan-based facility, which is expected to reach 22 maintenance lines by the end of 2024. This latest agreement underpins our commitment, and we look forward to continuing to deepen our relationship with Boeing as well as developing new product offerings for Joramco’s global customer base.”

Joramco is a subsidiary of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), which also has a leasing division with a fleet of approximately 550 aircraft on lease to approximately 120 airlines in approximately 60 countries.

Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, added, “We’re very excited to grow our relationship with Boeing. The new 737-800BCF capability we’re bringing to our MRO is another major milestone for Joramco, and we are delighted that Boeing has selected Joramco as a future site for the 737-800BCF. Our geographic location in Amman, our deep MRO experience, and the opportunity to work together with DAE on their customers’ requirements make this a very exciting opportunity for Joramco.”

“We continue to look for opportunities to bring freighter conversion capacity closer to our customers,” said Mike Doellefeld, Commercial Programs Vice President of Engineering Services, Converted Freighters and Sub-Components. “Connecting with Joramco reflects the potential of a growing region combined with an MRO partner capable of producing the BCF with the quality our customers expect.”

Long-term, the global freighter fleet will grow by 65% to more than 3,700 in 2042, according to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook. This growth will require more than 2,800 production and converted freighter deliveries over the next two decades, including around 1,300 standard-body freighter conversions, such as the 737-800BCF.

Amman, Jordan, and Dubai, U.A.E., 22 August 2023