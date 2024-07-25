J&C Aero upgrades Boeing 757s with modern interiors

J&C Aero, an EASA-certified cabin interior specialist, has completed a comprehensive modernisation of a Boeing 757-200, aligning its interiors with those of the Boeing 737 MAX.

The project involved developing, producing, and installing new single-class cabin interiors with advanced features, including new-generation seats, modern Passenger Service Units (PSU), dynamic LED lighting, and refurbished lavatories, attendant stations, and galleys. These upgrades resulted in a weight reduction of nearly 1000 kg, enhancing fuel efficiency.

Over nine months, J&C Aero also introduced new floor coverings, PL floor path marking systems, refurbished sidewalls, and overhead and ceiling panels, and repaired cabin parts. Additionally, they developed a new emergency equipment layout and a cabin appearance quality programme for improved maintenance.

The modernisation work was carried out at J&C Aero’s facility in Vilnius, Lithuania, with installations completed at the customer’s base. Two more Boeing 757s operated by a Central Asian airline are scheduled for similar upgrades by December 2024, with each taking no more than three months.

Maksim Jurkov, Head of Design at J&C Aero, highlighted the importance of updating older aircraft like the Boeing 757 to meet modern passenger expectations. He noted the challenge of integrating Next Generation interiors into legacy cabins while minimising OEM parts production to avoid supply chain delays. The successful in-house design, production, and installation showcase J&C Aero’s expanded capabilities, ensuring enhanced passenger comfort and modernised aesthetics for the ageing fleet.