GKN Aerospace achieves milestone with first run of RM16 engine in test rig

GKN Aerospace achieves major milestone in establishment of product support for the RM16 engine to the Swedish armed forces, building on long-term RM12 expertise

Göran Mårtensson, Director General of the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV), started the inaugural RM16 engine run in the test bed in Trollhättan Sweden

GKN Aerospace has successfully completed the first engine run of the state-of-the-art RM16 engine that will power the JAS 39 Gripen E. This landmark enables GKN Aerospace to deliver full RM16 product support to the Swedish Armed Forces, ensuring engine availability for future Swedish Air Force missions.

The RM16 is based on the General Electric F414 aero-engine that powers the F-18 Super Hornet. GKN Aerospace has been collaborating with GE and SAAB to build up the necessary infrastructure to support the RM16. FMV selected GKN Aerospace to be the product support and MRO provider for the RM16 in 2020 with the aim to utilize synergies between the RM12 and the RM16 engine as much as possible. GKN Aerospace is OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and a long-term service provider for the RM12 engine and holder of the military type certificate (MTC).

Martin Wänblom, VP Operations for GKN Aerospace Sweden said: “Today is an important landmark in our proud history to support the JAS 39 Gripen platform. It’s great that the first RM16 engine test has been a success and we are looking forward to supporting the Armed Forces and the Gripen System in the coming years.”

Göran Mårtensson, Director General of the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, said: “Air defence is a vital part of the Armed Forces’ operational capability as we continue to protect Sweden. GKN Aerospace has long been an important supplier in the aircraft engine domain, and I am convinced that it is both economically and operationally the best solution to retain this capability in Sweden, especially with the current levels of uncertainty around the world.”

27 October 2022