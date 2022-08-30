FL Technics signs partnership agreement with Saudia for the maintenance of their Airbus A320 family aircraft

FL Technics, international aircraft maintenance and repair (MRO) service organisation, has recently signed a contract with Saudi Arabia Flag carrier Saudia. Under the agreement, FL Technics will provide them with aircraft base maintenance at the Kaunas hangar for the airline’s Airbus A321 and Airbus A320 model aircraft. The first aircraft already landed at Kaunas airport at the beginning of August.

Saudia is one of the three largest airlines in the Middle East, operating local and international scheduled flights to more than 100 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

“We are delighted that the globally recognised airline Saudia has chosen FL Technics as their base maintenance provider,” says Žilvinas Lapinskas, CEO of FL Technics. “Saudi Arabian airlines have extremely high requirements for suppliers and services, so the fact that FL Technics won this contract is a huge recognition of the quality of our services, which proves that our strategy of continuous improvement and growth is the right path for the business. As more and more prestigious global companies choose us, it comes as no surprise that we are constantly looking for reinforcements, mechanics and engineers who would like to work in our hangars and thus contribute to the rapid development of FL Technics.”

FL Technics, which seeks to grow the team of specialists currently working in the hangars, pays a lot of attention to developing young talents and offers an exclusive 5-year professional mechanic-engineer program, during which mechanics acquire the degree of certified engineers and can choose to work in any FL Technics’ hangar located in Lithuania or elsewhere.

