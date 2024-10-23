EASA certifies ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium for Bombardier Global aircraft line maintenance

ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium, a subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification to provide line maintenance and AOG (Aircraft on Ground) support for Bombardier Global XRS, Global 5000/5500, and Global 6000/6500 aircraft.

This approval, driven by customer demand and the growing fleet of Bombardier Global aircraft in Belgium, extends the company’s existing services for Bombardier Challenger aircraft.

ExecuJet has invested in specialised training, tooling, and technical resources to support these aircraft at its facilities in Brussels and Kortrijk.