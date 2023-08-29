[Pics] Aviatic MRO inaugurates aviation maintenance hangar at Šiauliai airport, Lithuania

Aviatic MRO, a Lithuania-based aircraft maintenance and repair organisation, has inaugurated an advanced aircraft maintenance facility at Šiauliai International Airport (SQQ) in Lithuania. The facility, established in partnership with aircraft lease company World Star Aviation, is designed to offer comprehensive maintenance services for various commercial aircraft types, with the aim of becoming a prominent MRO hub in the region.

The modern hangar covers 17,000 m² and can accommodate 4 narrow-bodies or 1 wide-body and 2 narrow-bodies. Aviatic MRO will provide maintenance services for Airbus A320, A330, Boeing 737 Classic, and NG aircraft, including heavy maintenance checks, modifications, and more.

The facility is set to begin full operations in Q4 2023, with an investment of up to 20 million Euros and the potential to create around 1,000 skilled aviation technician jobs. Aviatic MRO envisions expanding further with a second hangar on the premises to meet increasing demand in the European aviation industry. The strategically located facility is conveniently accessible from major European airports and boasts extended runways capable of accommodating various aircraft types.

The inauguration ribbon was cut by the mayor of Šiauliai Arturas Visockis and the founder and CEO of Aviatic MRO Dmitrij Celiadin. Music entertainment was provided by the Future Cello band and famous Lithuanian singer Juste Arlauskaite-Jazzu who interpreted many of her compositions.

At the end of the ceremony, the Lithuanian aerobatic team ANBO performed a stunning demonstration on their three Yakovlev Yak-50 aircraft.

Additional information

Siauliai Airpot has a civilian part, mainly used for aircraft maintenance and cargo transportation, and a military part as a large NATO base for the defence of the Eastern flank of the Alliance in the Baltic Air Policing mission. Therefore it has 24/7 security and the two long runways (14L/32R and 14R/32L) are always ready for a takeoff or a landing of any type of aircraft. There is also a small passenger terminal, used for irregular flights.

Aviation24.be wishes to thank warmly Aviatic MRO and GetJet Airlines for arranging our visit to this event.