Driving the future of aviation: Acumen Aviation reflects on record-breaking 2024

Acumen Aviation, a leading Aircraft Asset Management Company, released its 2024 Operational Review, detailing a year of recovery and growth for the aviation industry. With traffic levels surpassing pre-pandemic benchmarks and over 60% of the global fleet leased, Acumen capitalised on robust market trends, leveraging its diverse services and digital innovations to achieve record performance.

Leasing and Advisory Success

Managed 10 special-purpose vehicles and 24 global assets, backed by U.S. and Japanese investors.

Expanded services in India through the IFSC platform, catering to the growing aviation sector.

Secured mandates for sourcing, trading, and remarketing aircraft, while co-investing in assets.

Technical Asset Management (TAM): A Growth Driver

Serviced over 455 assets and managed 204 projects, including new inspections and repossessions.

Played a strategic role in fleet enhancements and technology adoption, setting the stage for 2025 opportunities.

Valuations and Advisory Expansion

Completed 1,200+ appraisals, including nearly 50 for ABS.

Enhanced the proprietary fin-S valuation platform to support 50+ aircraft types.

CAMO Services Excellence

Maintained certifications from EASA, ISO, and other international authorities.

Improved service efficiency through its Maintenance Management System (MMS).

Digital Transformation Leadership

Onboarded 9 new customers to the SPARTA platform, with continued application enhancements.

Developed innovative greenfield products for the aftermarket spares industry.

Data Management Milestones

Managed 1,800+ assets and completed four large-scale data migrations.

Supported platforms like SPARTA, AMOS, and STREAM for record digitisation and forecasting.

Training and Education Growth

Trained 130+ candidates in specialized aviation topics.

Expanded partnership with JAIN University to include new training programmes, such as the Executive PGP in Aircraft Leasing & Financing.

Looking Ahead

Acumen’s strategic alignment with industry trends, coupled with its focus on innovation, positions the company for continued success in 2025. From technical expertise to digital transformation, Acumen remains at the forefront of driving efficiency and sustainability in aviation asset management.