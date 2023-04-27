CAMO approval for Boeing 737 MAX family awarded to Acumen Aviation

Acumen Aviation, a leading Aircraft Asset Management Company announcest that its CAMO business has successfully been awarded Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) Boeing 737 MAX family (Boeing 737–7/8/9) CAMO approval, including the CFM LEAP 1–B engine.



This latest addition of the Boeing 737 MAX family CAMO approval continues Acumen’s recent drive to secure the coverage and provision of comprehensive CAMO services that can be made available to meet customer requirements.



Acumen also recently announced the securing of IAA A320neo family CAMO approval, including LEAP–1A and PW1100G engines, in addition to the multiple approvals it already holds for; ATR 42/72 Series; Airbus 320 Family; Airbus A330–200/300 Series; Boeing 737 Classic and NG Series.



Head of CAMO, Mr Ken Fitzgerald said: “This B737 MAX family approval is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to ensuring that our clients can rely on Acumen to provide relevant comprehensive asset type coverage, whatever their needs are. Our clients can be confident in the knowledge that Acumen will remain vigilant to ensure it has the ability to manage the next generation of aircraft on their behalf.”

Dublin – 27 – 04 – 2023