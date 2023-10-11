Acumen successfully restores DHC-8 Family CAMO capability

Acumen Aviation, a leading Aircraft Asset Management Company announces that its CAMO* business has successfully restored its De Havilland DHC-8 Family (100/200/300/Q400) approval, issued by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

The restoring of the DHC-8 Family aircraft series CAMO approval marks Acumen’s continued drive to secure the coverage and provision of comprehensive CAMO services that can be made available to meet growing customer requirements.

Acumen also previously announced the securing of IAA A320neo Family and Boeing 737 Max Family CAMO approvals, including the LEAP-1A/-1B and PW1100G engines. This is in addition to the multiple approvals it already holds for; ATR 42/72 Series; Airbus 320 Family; Airbus A330-200/300 Series; Boeing 737 Classic and NG Series.

Head of CAMO, Mr. Ken Fitzgerald said: “Acumen Aviation Europe CAMO department have added the Dash8/Q-400 aircraft type to our scope of approval as a direct response to our customers requirements. We proactively monitor the aviation industry requirements and adapt our scope of approval accordingly to meet our customer’s needs.”

Dublin – 11-10-2023

*CAMO: continuing airworthiness management organisation