Acumen Aviation and Aerolease Aviation form exclusive Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engine management partnership

Acumen Aviation, an Irish aircraft asset management company, has announced an exclusive engine management services partnership with Aerolease Aviation, a privately owned aircraft lessor based in Miami, Florida, USA. This collaboration focuses on providing comprehensive engine management services for Aerolease’s portfolio of Rolls Royce Trent 700 engines.

The partnership aims to leverage Acumen’s expertise in aero engine portfolios and Aerolease’s strength in leasing, with a specific focus on Rolls Royce Trent 700 engines.

Acumen’s tailored engine management services include proactive maintenance planning, performance monitoring, and cost optimization, ensuring optimal performance, reliability, and strategic planning for Aerolease’s portfolio. The collaboration signifies a commitment to delivering top-tier solutions for clients in the ever-evolving aviation landscape.