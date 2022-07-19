Jubba Airways Fokker F50 flips over during landing, 30 passengers miraculously escape unharmed

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
16

On 18 July, a Jubba Airways Fokker F50 (registered 5Y-JXN) operated a flights towards Aden Adde Airport, Mogadishu, Somalia. During landing, the situation turned wrong: the aircraft flipped completely over. 

As a surprise, the 30 passengers were able to safely evacuate the aircraft, as confirmed by state media. The Fokker F50 is a former Lufthansa Cityline aircraft (originally registered D-AFKW).

The following pictures appeared online:

