Jubba Airways Fokker F50 flips over during landing, 30 passengers miraculously escape unharmed

On 18 July, a Jubba Airways Fokker F50 (registered 5Y-JXN) operated a flights towards Aden Adde Airport, Mogadishu, Somalia. During landing, the situation turned wrong: the aircraft flipped completely over.
As a surprise, the 30 passengers were able to safely evacuate the aircraft, as confirmed by state media. The Fokker F50 is a former Lufthansa Cityline aircraft (originally registered D-AFKW).
The following pictures appeared online:
#UPDATE: Civil Aviation Authority of #Somalia declared the opening of #Mogadishu airport within two hours after the crash of Jubba Airways plane. All flights have been diverted to #Baidoa, the interim capital of Southwest State, while #Qatar Airways diverted to #Djibouti. pic.twitter.com/dmiA6yYvML
— Mogadishu Update (@Magdashi3) July 18, 2022
A Jubba Airways plane today crash landed and overturned at Mogadishu airport. No lives lost. pic.twitter.com/kfuRZp29Ng
— Richie Rich (@MajimboB) July 18, 2022