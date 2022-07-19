Jubba Airways Fokker F50 flips over during landing, 30 passengers miraculously escape unharmed

On 18 July, a Jubba Airways Fokker F50 (registered 5Y-JXN) operated a flights towards Aden Adde Airport, Mogadishu, Somalia. During landing, the situation turned wrong: the aircraft flipped completely over.

As a surprise, the 30 passengers were able to safely evacuate the aircraft, as confirmed by state media. The Fokker F50 is a former Lufthansa Cityline aircraft (originally registered D-AFKW).

The following pictures appeared online:

#UPDATE: Civil Aviation Authority of #Somalia declared the opening of #Mogadishu airport within two hours after the crash of Jubba Airways plane. All flights have been diverted to #Baidoa, the interim capital of Southwest State, while #Qatar Airways diverted to #Djibouti. pic.twitter.com/dmiA6yYvML — Mogadishu Update (@Magdashi3) July 18, 2022

A Jubba Airways plane today crash landed and overturned at Mogadishu airport. No lives lost. pic.twitter.com/kfuRZp29Ng — Richie Rich (@MajimboB) July 18, 2022