TUI Belgium accompanies 115 Belgians participating in the prestigious New York marathon

Today 180 people will fly with TUI Belgium from Brussels to New York for the marathon that will take place on 6 November. Among them, 115 runners take on this prestigious challenge, often in the company of friends or family. Although New York is on the wish list of many athletes, this event is often not feasible for them because starting numbers for this marathon are not easy to get. TUI Sports solved this problem and put together a complete 6-day package for New York with flights on United Airlines, transfers, accommodation in the RIU Plaza Manhattan Times Square hotel and above all the guaranteed race number.

Since the corona crisis, TUI has noticed a growing interest from travellers and athletes for this type of package, where all services are included. The demand for the New York Marathon has now tripled compared to 2019.

The New York Marathon is unanimously regarded as the most prestigious marathon in the world. On the programme: run 42.195 kilometres through the streets of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx or even Central Park. This year again more than 50,000 participants are at the start and international interest continues to grow. Demand at TUI Belgium alone has tripled since the corona crisis.

All marathoners dream of this unforgettable experience and will give a lot to cross the finish line in New York one day. Participating is really not easy: the places are expensive and it is difficult to get a starting number. You either have to be sponsored or get lucky at the lottery which appoints about 20% of the participants from all nationalities. Anyone who does not want to be dependent on this has an interest in engaging a tour operator such as TUI. TUI offers a complete travel package to New York with a guaranteed starting number.

This year many runners took the opportunity to bring a family member or friend and combine the sporting achievement with a city trip. They stay in the RIU Plaza Manhattan Times Square hotel in the heart of Manhattan, the perfect location from which to explore the city.

TUI Sports offers an extensive range of about ten marathons and half marathons in the most prestigious cities in the world such as Barcelona, Berlin, Chicago, London and Paris.

Today’s flight from Brussels to New York Newark Liberty Airport (EWR) is United Airlines flight UA998, operated by Boeing 777-300ER registered N2352U.

Ostend, November 3, 2022