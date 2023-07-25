The Riu Plaza London Victoria opens its doors

RIU Hotels & Resorts opened its first hotel in the United Kingdom, the Riu Plaza London Victoria, on July 28th. The four-star hotel with 435 rooms is located in central London, close to major landmarks such as Buckingham Palace and Big Ben. Situated opposite Victoria Station, one of the busiest transport hubs in the country, the hotel offers easy access to various strategic transport links and is just 30 minutes from Gatwick Airport.

The Riu Plaza London Victoria boasts a contemporary minimalist design, featuring a striking circular glass tower known as the “drum” that houses the reception area. The lobby is designed with privacy in mind, creating small private areas within the same space. The hotel rooms are modern and comfortable, decorated with contemporary wallpaper and watercolour paintings.

Guests can enjoy a full buffet breakfast at the hotel’s restaurant, which is included in the room rate, as well as à la carte dinners in the evening. Additionally, there is a lobby bar offering a livelier atmosphere. The hotel also provides a fully equipped 24-hour fitness centre.

Originally built in the 1960s and completely renovated in the 1990s, the twelve-story building combines fantastic design and quality finishes. The recent refurbishment prioritized design, comfort, and energy efficiency.

The Riu Plaza London Victoria is part of RIU Hotels & Resorts’ city hotel line, which includes properties in major capitals worldwide. It marks the chain’s tenth hotel in this category, joining other locations in Panama, Mexico, Spain, the United States, Germany, and Ireland. The hotel chain plans to expand its city hotel line to Chicago and Toronto in the future.