RIU inaugurates the hotel Riu Paraiso Lanzarote following a complete refurbishment

This hotel is reopening its doors with a new image after undergoing the last refurbishment that the group will present this year

The Riu Paraiso Lanzarote has preserved its essence and offers customers the hotel’s characteristic services with an improved experience

RIU Hotels & Resorts is presenting the total refurbishment of the hotel Riu Paraiso Lanzarote, a family favourite on this island. With this refurbishment completed, all of RIU’s hotels in the Canary Islands are now open for the winter high season. The hotel, located on the promenade at Playa de los Pocillos, has a totally fresh look with more comfortable and modern spaces, and the facilities have been redecorated throughout.

The hotel has become a firm favourite for families thanks to its courteous staff and 24-hour all-inclusive service. Guests will now be able to enjoy open, bright spaces that are at one with nature thanks to the ample gardens surrounding the hotel and the volcanic rock used in some of the hotel’s most important buildings.

Guests will also find a fully refurbished reception area with new skylights throughout the lobby, which provides a sense of spaciousness and light, and can enjoy the new lobby bar around the clock.

The Riu Paraiso Lanzarote has 597 rooms that have all been fully refurbished. The hotel’s interior presents a minimalist look with new furniture, which will allow guests to enjoy a more restful and comfortable stay.

In the hotel’s outdoor areas, almost all of the swimming pools have been completely replaced and now have different sizes and shapes. What’s more, the surrounding solariums have been expanded and have areas with lounge chairs and fold-away sunshades so customers can adapt the shade to their needs.

The children’s pool has been relocated to the RiuLand area and the wellness centre is now next to the gym. These changes to the layout will make it easier for customers to make use of several complementary services at the same time and enrich their experience.

There is now an even wider range of dining options with the two new “Pepe’s Food” restaurants. Customers will be able to enjoy this restaurant’s traditional grill food in any area of the hotel complex.