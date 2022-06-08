RIU celebrates 25 years in Mexico

In the summer of 1997, RIU inaugurated the Hotel Riu Yucatan in Playa del Carmen. At the time, this represented both a challenge and a milestone in the chain’s expansion plans as it was its first hotel in Mexico. However, little did we know what this step would mean for the hotel chain in the long run. This year marks the 25th anniversary of RIU Hotels & Resorts in Mexico, a country that has become RIU’s main international destination with over 20 hotels in five Caribbean and Pacific states, which have a total of 12,000 rooms and provide employment to almost 9,000 collaborators.

Mexico means so much to RIU that almost 40% of its global talent is Mexican, compared to the 18% that is Spanish, yet more proof that it is RIU’s number one destination. What’s more, the authorities’ commitment to keeping the country’s borders open throughout the pandemic helped RIU to keep its hotels operating, making Mexico the lungs that allowed the rest of the company to continue breathing during this time.

As the chain’s presence in the country means so much to both RIU as a company and the Riu family, in 2022 it will commemorate this 25th anniversary to express its profound gratitude to the country, to its professionals, for its good relationship with the authorities and, of course, to national guests from Mexico, 850,000 of whom visited RIU’s hotels in 2021, not to mention its Mexican suppliers, who provide all types of goods to its hotels, 98% of which are Mexican.

In an informative breakfast meeting that took place during the Tianguis Turístico 2022 event held in Acapulco, Managing Director, Joan Trian Riu, and Mexico’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Miguel Torruco, presented the most significant figures and milestones from RIU’s time in Mexico to an audience including the authorities, the media and tour operators. What’s more, the 25th anniversary video was premiered during this meeting. Through the voices of the company’s most important professionals in the country, this video explains what Mexico means to RIU and how much it has learnt over the course of these years.

RIU has planned a long list of actions that will take place throughout the year to celebrate such an important anniversary. They will take place with guests, employees and partners on social networks, in the media or in hotels.

RIU has learned so much about so many different areas during its time in Mexico, and this knowledge has had a profound impact on the company, which is now present in 20 countries. For example, the country’s adverse weather conditions and earthquakes have meant that Mexico has some of the strictest safety regulations and most prestigious structural engineers in the world. That is why Mexican professionals work on RIU construction projects in the rest of America and worldwide.

Mexico has an astoundingly rich and varied food culture. Thanks to their talent and professionalism, many Mexican chefs that start working for RIU in Mexico subsequently travel to different destinations to take on head chef positions. This is also the case with Mexican technical service managers, who are chosen to be in charge of hotel maintenance in a variety of countries.

The cocktail menu offered in all RIU’s hotels worldwide has a profound Mexican influence thanks to the country’s strong tradition of cocktail making. In addition, the enthusiasm and professionalism of the entertainment teams in Mexico have made this country the destination of choice to try out new ideas such as the Riu Party events, which began and were perfected in Los Cabos before being introduced in many other destinations.

However, the excellent service offered at all RIU hotels in Mexico is down to the talent of the chain’s Mexican collaborators. Their commitment, friendliness, hospitality and professionalism make it possible for RIU to welcome 1.6 million guests into its hotels in Mexico each year: guests who go home having fully enjoyed their holiday.

RIU also works to support communities and biodiversity in Mexico. One of the most important projects is the chain’s work with Fundación Aitana, through which RIU funds all chemotherapy costs at Cancun General Hospital. RIU also supports Save The Children, Dr. Sonrisas and Coco’s Bienestar Animal, and has a coral restoration programme alongside Oceanus.

For all of the reasons above, RIU’s commitment to Mexico continues in 2022 and it will open two new hotels that are currently being built in the country later this year. The Riu Latino on Costa Mujeres will open in October, while the Riu Palace Kukulkan will open in November in Cancun.

Cancun, 3 June 2022

Comment: I spent myself a wonderful vacation in the Riu Yucatan in Playa del Carmen (near Cancun), the first Mexican hotel of RIU, shortly after its inauguration. It was one of the best holidays of my life. Incidentally, the flights were operated by Sobelair with an intermediate stop in Oaxaca.