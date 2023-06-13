Radisson Hotel Group announces seven new hotels in Africa for the first half of 2023

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of seven new hotels in Africa, which will add over 1,400 rooms to its portfolio on the continent. The expansion includes the introduction of new brands and market entries in countries like Gambia, Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya.

Radisson Hotel Group aims to strengthen its presence in Africa with additional hotel openings and over 1,400 rooms this year. The company has been experiencing significant growth and aims to reach its objective of 150 hotels within the next five years.

The new hotel signings include properties in Egypt, Nigeria, Gambia, and Algeria, offering a range of amenities such as restaurants, meeting spaces, fitness centres, and direct beach access. These developments reflect the company’s commitment to contributing to the African hospitality industry and providing employment opportunities to local communities.