Now open: Juliana Hotel Brussels 5* on the legendary Place des Martyrs

On Monday, 6 September 2021, the first-of-its-kind Juliana Hotel Brussels, has officially opened its doors in the heart of Brussels on the legendary Place des Martyrs

The ceremonial ribbon was cut by the Mayor of the city of Brussels Philippe Close and Fabian Maingain, alderman for economic affairs, employment, smart city and administrative simplification together with Mr and Mrs Eric Cléton, owners of the Juliana Hotels Group.

From the family-owned hotel group, Juliana Hotels, the Brussels property is set to astound both Belgian and international guests with a stunning 43 guest rooms and suites spread across 3 storeys, a Belgian-French brasserie style restaurant, a breathtaking swimming pool and exceptional artworks.

The opening marks a pivotal moment in genuine and generous hospitality, and an exciting asset for Place des Martyrs.

Brussels, 7 September 2021