Hotel Riu Plaza España opens in the metaverse

The hotel is the first in Spain to open its doors in the virtual world

Users can now visit the Riu Plaza España in AltSpace. The unique virtual hotel combines real elements, such as Michael the receptionist or the views of Madrid from the rooftop terrace, and spaces that have been recreated using digital technology

RIU Hotels & Resorts wants to be a pioneer in the metaverse and explore all that it can offer. Therefore, it has decided to make its debut in the virtual world with the emblematic hotel Riu Plaza España. The hotel has become the first to open its doors in the metaverse and has also introduced innovative solutions that combine reality and digital recreation in AltSpace. This iconic Madrid building offers customers an amazing experience in the real world, and they can now recreate this adventure in the virtual world. The metaverse is an emerging tool with great potential, and RIU firmly believes that it will become the basis of brands’ and people’s digital presence in the future.

RIU’s plans are based on the idea that the metaverse is the evolution of the internet we all know today — Web 3.0 — the difference being that it is immersive and not just a showcase. It is also aware that this technology still needs to grow and become more accessible before it can establish itself and evolve in a similar way to the world wide web and social media. With this philosophy, RIU has taken its first steps in the metaverse to give today’s users what they’re looking for.

They will be able to visit several areas of the hotel and see all the details of the decoration and architectural elements in spaces like the lobby, or go up to the dizzying heights of the rooftop terrace and peep over the glass balcony or cross the walkway that hangs 100 metres above the ground. Obviously, this is all in the virtual world, but it’s still possible to have some fun. Users will be able to pick up, open and click on a number of elements and interact with a few surprises. There is even a hidden prize for the first visitors.

RIU has developed this project alongside La Agencia Encubierta, an agency with ample experience in digital marketing that is a pioneer in the metaverse. Thanks to this agency, the hotel Riu Plaza España that was recently opened in Microsoft’s AltSpace has innovative, previously unseen construction features, as well as real elements that interact with guests in the digital environment. Do you want to say hello to our receptionist or make a booking? You can do both of these things either in person or in the metaverse, as Michael is happy to help you in either the real or virtual world.

“We are extremely proud of this new project and are certain that this is just the beginning. Thanks to technology and creativity, we will be able to continue designing experiences, entertainment content, virtual events and different ways of doing business. We are very close to visitors being able to make a booking in the metaverse with our receptionist by using voice commands. The virtual Riu Plaza España is a highly valuable asset for the RIU brand, and we are only just beginning to see its true potential”, said Joan Trian Riu, Corporate Executive Director of RIU Hotels & Resorts.

“This is honestly one of the best projects that we have worked on at La Agencia Encubierta. In terms of development and user experience, Riu Plaza España in AltSpace is truly unique. The combination of real images and digital design, on top of the possibility of not just visiting a suite but also making a booking, are highly innovative. What’s more, we were able to faithfully recreate such an iconic building in Madrid as we had access to the plans used for the architectural reconstruction and worked with one of the most renowned builders in the AltSpace environment worldwide. We are very proud of having achieved such a high level of interactive presence for the RIU brand in this phase of the project”, said José Olivares and Jurro Pizarro, Chief Strategy Officer and CEO, respectively, of La Agencia Encubierta.

The chosen solutions, such as the real images of Madrid that can be seen from the Rooftop 360° terrace or the details that were painstakingly recreated from the refurbishment plans of this architectural gem, make this hotel a one-of-a-kind construction in the metaverse.

To visit the hotel Riu Plaza España, go to www.altvr.com, download the application, search for the hotel using the code NTM491 and enjoy the immersive experience on offer at the virtual Riu Plaza España.

Madrid, 22 June 2022