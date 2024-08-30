Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) boosts capacity at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with strategic acquisition

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), part of the SATS Group, is set to expand its operations at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol by acquiring Menzies World Cargo’s general cargo handling operations.

This acquisition will increase WFS’s warehouse capacity and enhance its cargo handling capabilities at one of Europe’s busiest air cargo hubs. The expansion is a strategic move to support WFS’s long-term growth, capitalising on strong local customer relationships.

This development aligns with WFS’s broader strategy to expand its presence in major European airports. The acquisition is pending local regulatory approvals.