WFS wins 5-year contract with Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and opens new cargo terminal at Brussels Airport

Worldwide Flight Services’ (WFS) investment in state-of-the-art facilities as part of its long-term commitment to Brussels Airport has earned the world’s largest cargo handling company a new five-year contract with Air France KLM Martinair Cargo.

Under the terms of the agreement, which commences this month, WFS will provide a total handling solution including cargo, mail and truck handling, and services for special products, for some 30,000 tonnes annually.

Winning this prestigious Air France KLM Martinair Cargo contract comes as WFS prepares for the opening of its new 25,000 sq m Building 835 at Brussels Airport. The new facility is part of a €100 million investment by Brussels Airport in the cargo zone at the airport and will incorporate 3,000 square metres of cooling facilities for pharma and perishables shipments, a covered airside staging area and outside container storage. As part of WFS’ global commitment to the highest levels of safety and security, it will also be equipped with full CCTV coverage, x-ray and other security technologies.

Marc Claesen, Senior Vice President Commercial EMEAA at WFS, said: “We are extremely proud that Air France KLM Martinair Cargo are extending their partnership with WFS in Europe as we continue to invest in our presence at Brussels Airport. WFS is making this strong commitment to support our customers, the Belgian freight and logistics industry, and Brussels Airport’s ambition to be one of Europe’s most important and professional cargo hubs. We are extremely confident in the long-term airport’s growth potential.”

The opening of Building 835 will mark WFS’ second new cargo terminal at Brussels Airport within two years. In February 2019, it also commenced operations in the custom-built Building 832 at the airport, a 9,400 sq m freight centre designed to support fast and efficient loading, unloading and handling of cargo, and specialist trucking and forwarding activities.

WFS’ 17 airline customers in Brussels, as well as their freight forwarding customers, also benefit from other innovative technologies, including a slot booking app to expedite truck handling times and kiosks and self-acceptance systems for faster cargo acceptance.

Last year, WFS became the first handler to win the BRUcargo Award, presented annually by Brussels Airport Company to recognise and incentivise service excellence.