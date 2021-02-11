WFS opens new “future-proof” cargo terminal at Brussels Airport

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), the world’s largest air cargo handler, has future-proofed its growing handling operation at Brussels Airport with the opening of a modern 250,000-tonne capacity cargo terminal, designed to optimise speed and deliver self-service and real-time information for airlines and freight forwarders.

The new 25,000 m² facility is in addition to WFS’ 11,000 m² warehouse and office operation at the airport which opened in the Brucargo West development zone in 2019.

Marc Claesen, Senior Vice President Commercial EMEAA at WFS, said the company’s latest investment is inspired by Brussel Airport’s commitment to air cargo growth. He said: “Brussels Airport and its cargo community are very progressive. WFS is taking the leading role in providing the market with a product and digital tools which meet the requirements of modern-day cargo handling, and which gives us the capacity to grow. We believe more airlines will choose to partner with us.”

WFS’ clients in Brussels include Asiana Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Etihad Airways, IAG Group, and United Airlines. Last summer, WFS also signed a five-year contract to provide a total handling solution for Air France KLM Martinair Cargo at the airport covering cargo, mail and trucking as well as services to support special products. Most recently, WFS has also won another new handling contract with cargo carrier Demavia Airlines.

In support of Brussels Airport’s reputation as the pharma centre of Europe for airfreight, the new cargo terminal incorporates a dedicated pharma zone, which will become both IATA CEIV Pharma and GDP certified in 2021. It also combines a perishables handling facility and will house a new EU Border Inspection Post, and is fully equipped with state-of-the-art security access controls and cargo screening technologies in compliance with WFS’ global commitment to deliver the highest standards of safety and security.

WFS says the operation will intensify the use of IATA e-freight protocols for seamless freight movements from the shipper and all the way through the airfreight chain, helping to reduce time delay obstacles and improve shipment efficiency and visibility. Truck drivers arriving at the building already enjoy kiosk-based, self-service reception points, enabling them to stay in their vehicles when completing cargo deliveries and collections, and expediting their assignment to one of the terminal’s 40 cargo gates.

The new facility is part of a €100 million investment by Brussels Airport in the cargo zone at the airport.