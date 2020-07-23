New airline contracts for WFS ground handling in Spain

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has won three new airline ground handling contracts in Spain.

In Madrid, WFS is now providing ramp and cargo handling services for Airest’s Saab340 cargo flights, which arrive from Germany’s Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport five days a week. WFS handles both import and export shipments on these services, which also connect Madrid with Barcelona.

July has also seen the commencement of two new customer contracts in Seville. Air France has appointed WFS to provide full ground handling services for its four Airbus (A320/A321) flights a week connecting Paris and Seville throughout the summer schedule.

WFS has also expanded its working relationship with WIZZ in Spain, which saw WFS supply ground handling services for over 1,700 flights in Madrid in 2019. WIZZ has now extended its contract to also include Seville, where WFS now handles the airline’s twice-weekly A320 charter flights from Bucharest.

Josep Fargas, Managing Director Spain of WFS’ Ground Handling Division, said: “In these challenging times, these new contracts are very welcome news for our ground and cargo handling teams in Spain and reflect our reputation for providing the most resilient levels of safety, security and customer service.”