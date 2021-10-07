Lufthansa extends cargo handling contract with WFS in Ireland

Lufthansa has extended its cargo handling contract with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in Ireland.

The airline was one of WFS’ launch customers in Ireland in 2005 and its operations are supported by WFS’ stations in Dublin, Cork and Shannon. The airline currently operates four flights a day connecting Dublin and Frankfurt, as well as twice-daily Dublin-Munich services.

WFS also provides handling services for Lufthansa’s trucking operations ex Ireland to Frankfurt, Manchester and London.

“We are proud to have retained this prestigious handling contract for so long. Lufthansa is highly respected for the quality of its cargo operations in Ireland, and we support the airline and its customers through our dedicated team’s clear understanding of its service requirements. WFS has shown its ability to adapt to Lufthansa’s products and growth goals and we are delighted to see our efforts rewarded. We look forward to continuing this long and successful partnership,” said Simon Coomber, General Manager of WFS in Ireland.

WFS has continued to develop its cargo handling operations in Dublin, Cork and Shannon, where its 4,500 sq mts of warehouse space incorporates the largest temperature-controlled facilities in Ireland. WFS now handles over 40,000 tonnes of cargo per annum for airline clients in Ireland, including Swiss International Air Lines, which has also renewed its handling contract with WFS in the past 12 months.