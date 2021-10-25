Lufthansa awards WFS’ first cargo-only handling contract in Brazil

Lufthansa Cargo has awarded a three-year contract to Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) at São Paulo–Guarulhos International Airport to handle cargo carried onboard its passenger, freighter and ‘preighter’ services.

The agreement, which commenced this month, is WFS’ first contract including cargo-only operations in Brazil.

Lufthansa Cargo has served the São Paulo air cargo market for over 30 years. It now offers daily Boeing 747-800 passenger services connecting the Brazilian city and Frankfurt as well as a weekly B777 freighter flight, which also provides cargo capacity for shipments from Viracopos International Airport and Argentina’s Ezeiza International Airport to Frankfurt.

Under the terms of the contract, WFS will also provide cargo handling services to support Lufthansa Cargo’s on-demand A340-300 ‘preighter’ flights ex São Paulo.

Overall, WFS expects to handle some 14,000 tonnes of import and export cargo per annum for the airline in Brazil. WFS provides cargo build-up and documentation services, special cargo assistance and mail handling. The new contract extends WFS’ existing 10-year-plus relationship with Lufthansa in Brazil, covering security, ramp and porter services.

“Winning this contract with Lufthansa, one of the world’s most respected cargo carrying airlines, is the best way to demonstrate the quality of WFS’ cargo handling credentials in Brazil. It also reinforces the great partnership we have with the airline, both in Brazil and at a global level,” said Rubens Pereira Leitão Filho, CEO WFS/Orbital Brazil.

WFS is present at 19 airports in Brazil and handles around 210 daily flights for 19 airline customers, providing passenger, ramp, cargo, load control and security services.

Also in 2021, WFS has been awarded contracts to handle Itapemirim Airline at 11 stations in Brazil, as well as new agreements with Azul Airline in VCP & GIG, ACT Airlines in VCP and Nella Airlines in GRU. WFS has also renewed contracts with Atlas Air and Air France KLM.