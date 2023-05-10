Handler WFS and logistics company DSV extend growing global partnership with new European gateway contract in Liege

DSV has awarded Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) a long-term European Gateway cargo handling contract in Liege, Belgium, extending their growing global partnership.

This latest agreement between the two companies reflects WFS’ diversifying role at the centre of the air logistics supply chain. WFS, a Member of the SATS Group and the world’s largest cargo handler, already provides air logistics services for DSV in Amsterdam and at Huntsville International Airport in Alabama. Further network collaboration is under review at other WFS stations globally.

WFS is resourcing and operating DSV’s hub facility in Liege, providing warehouse handling of cargo carried onboard DSV’s all-cargo charters and commercial freighter services by multiple airline partners used by DSV across the company’s extensive global charter network. Supported by WFS’ direct airside access and ramp services, the DSV Liege Gateway consolidates and deconsolidates cargo for all European DSV entities to and from the company’s 15 most used trade lanes, including Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Dubai, and New York JFK.

As well as general cargo, the hub will be developed for special cargoes, including pharmaceuticals and perishables, which WFS is already equipped to support. The Liege operation will complement the successful DSV Gateway hub in Luxembourg and sees WFS take responsibility for import and export cargoes utilising capacity booked by DSV through Liege and on flights connecting through other surrounding airports.

“I am thrilled to announce our new strategic partnership with WFS. This collaboration supports DSV’s commitment to providing seamless, efficient, and sustainable logistics solutions, and it showcases our ability to foster strong relationships within the industry. With our own skilled warehousing staff working closely with our ground-handling partner, we will optimise the speed of handling, ensuring faster turnaround times and minimal delays for our customers. Together, DSV and WFS are committed to enhancing the customer experience through excellent service and by driving innovation within the airfreight and ground-handling sectors. We believe this partnership will pave the way for a more connected future in global logistics,” says Mo Siraj, VP Airfreight EU and Managing Director DSV Air & Sea LUX.

“This long-term contract is a result of our successful partnership in Amsterdam and Huntsville, where DSV has teamed up with WFS for all-cargo handling. We are proud to have proven our credentials to meet DSV’s high service and operational standards. This relationship is strategically very important to WFS because it showcases the services and value we bring right to the centre of the air logistics supply chain. By partnering with WFS in Liege, DSV is benefitting from cost and time efficiencies at one of Europe’s biggest full freighter airports,” said Bert Selis, VP Business Development, E-commerce, Express & Freight Forwarders EMEAA at WFS, who is based in Belgium.

In Liege, WFS operates 25,000m² of warehouse space, split over 2 facilities, and handles approximately 200,000 tonnes of cargo annually. As well as DSV, WFS’ clients at the Belgian airport also include other fast-growing airlines and logistics companies such as Air China Cargo, Air Canada, China Eastern Airlines, Silk Way West, Cainiao, Rich Sale Logistics, TOLEAD, and Hongyuan.

