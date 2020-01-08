Cathay Pacific, Ethiopian and Allegiant award ground handling contracts to WFS in North America

Cathay Pacific, Ethiopian Airlines and Allegiant Air have awarded new ground handling contracts to Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in North America.

At Newark Liberty International Airport, Cathay Pacific has extended its passenger handling agreement of the past five years to now also include ramp, cabin cleaning and de-icing services for its daily Boeing 777-300 flights to Hong Kong.

Under previously won contracts, WFS also provides full handling services for Cathay Pacific in Seattle and passenger services at New York JFK.

WFS now also provides ramp, passenger services and aircraft de-icing for Ethiopian Airlines under a new three-year contract awarded at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Ethiopian serves the airport with three-times-weekly Boeing 787 services to Lomé and Addis Ababa. WFS also provides ground handling services for the airline at New York JFK and Chicago.

Last month, WFS also commenced its latest Above and Below Wing ground handling contract with Allegiant Air. The three-year agreement will see WFS providing services for some 400 Airbus A319/320 flights a year at Baltimore/Washington serving Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia, Ashville Regional Airport in North Carolina, and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

Since late 2018, Allegiant has also awarded WFS handling contracts in Albany, New York, and Tucson as well as in Albuquerque, Redmond, and Pimenta Bueno in Brazil.

Mike Simpson, WFS’ Executive VP, The Americas, said: “I especially want to congratulate our local teams in Newark, Houston and Baltimore/Washington on winning these important new contracts with Cathay Pacific, Ethiopian Airlines and Allegiant Air. They have helped to build our reputation for service quality, safety and security in these key markets, which, in turn, is enabling us to attract such prestigious airline customers.”