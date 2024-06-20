American Airlines awards WFS cargo handling contract for Copenhagen launch

American Airlines has expanded its partnership with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) by awarding a new cargo handling contract in Copenhagen. This move supports the launch of American Airlines’ daily Boeing 787 flights between Denmark and Philadelphia.

WFS already manages American Airlines’ cargo across several European countries and will now extend its services to Denmark. WFS has recently increased its capacity at Copenhagen Airport with a new cargo terminal and offers specialised pharmaceutical handling facilities.

The new contract aims to leverage Copenhagen’s pharmaceutical market and enhance cargo connections for American Airlines’ customers, particularly benefiting those in Sweden.