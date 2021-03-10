Swissport wins Turkish Airlines cargo business in Brussels and renews in Amsterdam

Swissport and Turkish Airlines have signed a major five-year air cargo handling contract at Brussels Airport. The vote of confidence follows a recent five-year renewal with Swissport at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

Swissport in Belgium has won a five-year contract from Turkish Airlines for its air cargo activities at Brussels Airport. The new cooperation with services commencing March, covers air cargo handling and ramp services for three weekly freight flights as well as cargo handling for the daily passenger flight at Brussels Airport.

Moreover, Turkish Airlines will move into an office in Swissport’s brand-new four-story office building, which is adjacent to its Brussels cargo complex. The new Swissport office facilities help integrate daily operational and administrative workflows between Swissport and its customers.

“We are very proud to welcome Turkish Airlines as a new customer in Brussels. The five-year contract is the result of a thorough selection process and solidifies our long-standing and successful international cooperation,” says Thierry Miremont, Managing Director of Swissport in Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The new contract follows a recent five-year renewal of the cooperation between Swissport and Turkish Airlines at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and is an important step in the global partnership between both companies.

“Brussels Airport is an important gateway for us as we are widening our network and focusing more on special products such as pharmaceuticals,” says Raşit Yilmaz, Regional Cargo Director West Europe of Turkish Cargo. “After many years of successful cooperation with Swissport in Amsterdam, we are glad to announce this enlarged partnership with Swissport in Brussels. Their global experience and well-equipped facilities will play a key role in achieving our goals.”