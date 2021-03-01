Swissport opens a brand-new office building at its Brussels air cargo facility

Swissport inaugurated a brand-new four-story office building at its Brussels air cargo facility. This opening is the latest milestone in the large-scale refurbishment of Swissport’s Brussels cargo complex which started in January 2019 and includes 25,000 sqm of warehouse space and a state-of-the-art Pharma Center.

Swissport inaugurated a brand-new office building adjacent to its cargo complex at Brussels Airport. The new four-story building, locally known as building 704, offers over 5,000 sqm of office space and houses the Swissport operations and management as well as several customers.

The opening of the office building allows Swissport to further improve the flow of trucks with a dedicated on-site queuing area right in front of the new acceptance office. Solar panels and a green roof of over 1,000 sqm will greatly improve the environmental performance of the facility. With its stunning airport views, the building provides employees and customers with a highly modern and motivating work environment.

“In these challenging times for aviation, we are very proud to distinguish ourselves with this brand-new office and the large-scale refurbishment of building 704. It is a testament to our resilience and ambition in the Belgian market. We are delighted to be able to serve our customers and welcome our employees in this highly modern environment,” says Thierry Miremont, Managing Director of Swissport in Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The opening marks a new milestone in the refurbishment of the entire Brussels cargo complex. In 2019, Swissport celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art 3,620 sqm Swissport Pharma Center, offering a large temperature-controlled warehouse dedicated to handling pharmaceutical air cargo. In 2020, a new and advanced Dangerous Goods area was commissioned. The refurbishment of the 25,000 sqm warehouse with 47 truck loading bays in a closed perimeter is currently underway.