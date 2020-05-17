No layoffs at Swissport Belgium now – A transformation plan at the end of June

The management of Swissport Belgium (Swissport Belgium SA/NV and Swissport Belgium Cleaning SA/NV) assesses the situation from an operational and financial point of view “and considers all scenarios in order to examine whether ensuring a sustainable future for its activities is possible”, the company announced Friday after an extraordinary works council requested by the unions.

According to the socialist trade union, a transformation plan should be drawn up by the end of June.

The company explains that it examines all the levers of performance within the organisation, as well internally as with its customers and partners.

The financial situation of Swissport Belgium became particularly difficult after its main customer Brussels Airlines stopped flying on 21 March. The handler indeed carries out all the ground services for the passenger flights of the airline and only a few activities related to freight keep the company busy.