Swissport continues strong growth in 2024 with record-breaking performance across all segments

Swissport International AG has wrapped up a highly successful 2024, reporting a remarkable revenue increase and record-setting achievements across its global operations. Propelled by the continued recovery and expansion of the aviation industry, the ground services and air cargo handling giant generated revenues of €3.7 billion — an impressive 11% increase year-on-year.

Operating across all six continents, Swissport served 247 million passengers in 2024 — the highest since 2019 and a 6.5% increase over the previous year. Its air cargo handling operations also hit new heights, with over five million tons processed through its 117 cargo centers, a 6.4% rise compared to 2023. Meanwhile, its Aspire Executive Lounges welcomed 5.9 million guests, marking a nearly 14% growth and setting another all-time high.

Key Contract Wins and Global Expansion

Swissport’s growth trajectory in 2024 was underpinned by several major contract wins and strategic expansions. Highlights include:

A new ground handling license at Frankfurt Airport, Germany.

Reinforced ties with the Lufthansa Group through a new collaboration at Heathrow Airport.

Full ground handling services for Qantas in Melbourne, Australia.

Operational launch at Palma de Mallorca, one of the world’s busiest seasonal tourist airports.

A strategic MoU with Vietjet, aimed at enhancing connectivity between Vietnam and Australia.

The company also expanded its premium lounge footprint with notable developments:

A multi-location license from ONDA, Morocco’s airport authority, covering 11 lounges.

New lounge concepts in collaboration with the oneworld Alliance in Seoul and Amsterdam.

The launch of the world’s first three-tier lounge in Newcastle, UK.

Operational Excellence and Customer Satisfaction

“Swissport can confidently reflect on a highly successful 2024, with safe and reliable operations across our network,” said Warwick Brady, President and CEO of Swissport International. “Our investments in staff training, modern equipment, and digitalization have paid off, as reflected also in the positive feedback from our airline customers and airport partners.”

Swissport achieved strong gains in customer satisfaction metrics, with improvements in Net Promoter Score (NPS) among its 850 airline partners. On-Time Performance (OTP) exceeded 98.5% in several regions, and enhanced luggage handling processes further elevated the passenger experience, especially during peak travel periods.

Infrastructure, Innovation, and Technology

Swissport’s commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and embracing innovation was another defining feature of 2024. Key developments included:

A new “Cool and Connect” facility in Basel for temperature-sensitive air freight.

Refurbished warehouse facilities in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A third air cargo center in Liège, Belgium, to meet booming e-commerce demand.

Upgraded “Flower Corridor” infrastructure in Amsterdam and Liège.

On the tech front, Swissport partnered with CHAMP for a next-generation cargo handling system and rolled out its AI-powered Matchbox solution, which pre-verifies passenger travel documents to reduce INAD (inadmissible passenger) cases. In 2024, Matchbox processed over 2.1 million documents, ensuring smoother travel compliance across the globe.

A Strong Commitment to Sustainability

Swissport also made major sustainability gains. The company earned the EcoVadis Platinum rating, placing it in the top 1% of assessed companies globally for environmental and social performance. Additionally, Swissport:

Increased the share of electric ground support equipment (eGSE) in its fleet from 20.8% to 24.2% — a 16% year-on-year boost.

Achieved full ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification across all locations.

Continued its path toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Looking Ahead

With momentum on its side, Swissport is setting its sights on further growth through both organic development and selective acquisitions. “We want to grow organically as well as through selective M&A projects in core markets and emerging regions,” said Brady. “We are always looking for opportunities and partnerships where Swissport’s reputation for safety and quality can make a difference.”