Greek handler Skyserv ??started operating in Cyprus

Carried out its first aircraft ground handling at Larnaca airport

?Skyserv, ?the leading Greek airline ground handling company launched its operation at Larnaca International Airport. With significant experience at ?36 ?airports in Greece and more than ??150 ??customers, ??the company recently won the tender for the third ground handling service license at Glafkos Clerides Airport.

Skyserv ?stands out for the level of quality, ?safety and environmental management of its services. It offers a full range of services related to ground handling of air transport and provides specialized solutions for each partner company.

The company has already made significant investments, ?in staff recruitment and the business plan for the next three years is expected to increase, as well as the expansion of international strategic synergies. After the airline SKY express, which operates all year round in Cyprus already changing the landscape of Cypriot air transport, Skyserv’s entry into the Cypriot market under the name Skyserv (Cyprus) Ltd confirms the IOGR Group’s willingness to invest in the Cypriot market in a permanent, sustainable and stable way, thus strengthening the Cypriot Economy and Tourism.

As stated by the Commercial Director of Skyserv, Mrs Martha Georgila, “The Group arrived in Cyprus with SKY express two years ago, supporting the development prospects and the people of the country. Today, this relationship is further strengthened by new, large investment in the airport’s ground handling sector. With new, specialised jobs, we are strengthening a market that benefits Cyprus in many ways. At SKYserv we are confident that this mutually beneficial and successful course will continue even more vigorously. ”