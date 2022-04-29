dnata extends partnership with Qatar Airways Cargo in Belgium

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, and Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s leading air cargo carrier, have extended their partnership in Belgium. The multi-year extension of the contract will see dnata continue to deliver a range of cargo handling and road feeder services for the airline from its state-of-the-art facility at Brussels Airport (BRU).

Qatar Airways Cargo currently operates a mix of 15 freighter and passenger flights each week to and from the Belgian capital. In 2021, dnata handled 25% more cargo for the airline at BRU than in the previous year.

Stef Vanbinst, Managing Director of dnata Belgium, said: “We are proud to have earned the trust and loyalty of Qatar Airways Cargo with our reliable and safe services. We continue to invest in our operations to consistently provide world-class quality to the airline and its customers.”

dnata entered the Belgian cargo market in 2019, substantially increasing cargo capacity in the Benelux states. Since then, it has more than doubled the size of its advanced cargo centre which now covers an area of 7,000 m². dnata has also been operating the Animal Care & Inspection Centre offering a top-notch, 2,000 m² facility for the handling of live animals at BRU.

In addition to expanding its operations, dnata has invested in equipment and technologies, including an Elevating Transfer Vehicle (ETV) system. In 2021 dnata handled 80,000 tonnes of cargo with a team of 120 highly trained employees in Brussels.

In recent years, dnata has made significant investments in advanced infrastructure to enhance its cargo offering. This included the opening of new, state-of-the-art cargo facilities in London, Manchester (UK), Karachi and Lahore (Pakistan), and additional cargo capacity and infrastructure in Brussels (Belgium), Sydney (Australia) and Toronto (Canada). Most recently, dnata has announced that it would invest over €200 million in its operations in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) and operate one of the world’s largest and most advanced cargo facilities at Schiphol Airport.

As one of the world’s leading air services providers, dnata currently provides ground handling, cargo, catering and retail services at over 120 airports in 19 countries.

Brussels, Belgium, 28 April 2022