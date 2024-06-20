Brussels Airport: dnata’s state-of-the-art facility ensures safe travels for animal passengers

Handling company dnata has a leading role in safe and comfortable animal transport at Brussels Airport. Over 6,500 animals were handled by dnata’s advanced Animal Care and Inspection Centre (ACIC) in 2023-24.

The ACIC boasts a 2000 m² facility with temperature and light control for animal comfort. dnata prioritises pet welfare with highly trained staff and adherence to IATA’s Live Animals Regulations. Services include paperwork review, security checks, comfortable stays, and pre-departure walks for dogs.

Staff are trained to handle various animals and build appropriate transport crates. Users emphasise dnata’s expertise and commitment to animal well-being during air travel.