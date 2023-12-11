Services provider Aviator extends strategic partnership with Lufthansa Group to Gothenburg

Aviator Airport Alliance, a leading aviation services provider across Nordic airports, expands its collaboration with Lufthansa Group, effective from December 2023 to November 2026, extending its services to Gothenburg, Sweden (GOT). This extension solidifies Aviator’s commitment to delivering top-notch ground handling and de-icing services for Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, and, from April 2024, Brussels Airlines.

CEO Jo Alex Tanem expresses gratitude for the trust placed in Aviator by Lufthansa Group, highlighting the increased weekly operations, demonstrating a significant vote of confidence. Aviator pledges to maintain and surpass industry standards in providing ground handling and de-icing solutions.

Sven Thaler of Lufthansa Group emphasizes the partnership’s growth and operational efficiency over the years, affirming confidence in a continued strong partnership. Aviator Airport Alliance, part of the Avia Solutions Group, stands as the world’s largest ACMI provider, offering a spectrum of aviation services globally, including MRO, crew training, and ground handling.