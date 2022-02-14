Handler Aviator signs new contract with Eurowings, further strengthening successful partnership

Aviator Airport Alliance, a full-range provider of aviation services at 15 airports across the Nordics and a family member of one of the largest aerospace service groups Avia Solutions Group, has strengthened their partnership with Eurowings by signing a new contract.

Under the new partnership agreement, Aviator will provide Eurowings with ground handling and de-icing services at the newly established airline’s base at Stockholm Arlanda airport. The contract will be in effect till 2028.

This is not the first time the two successful aviation companies partner up. Aviator has been working with Eurowings since 2019, providing them with quality ground handling services among others in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö airports.

Eurowings, headquartered at Cologne/Bonn Airport, is the leisure airline of the Lufthansa Group and thus part of the largest aviation group worldwide. The new Stockholm Arlanda base will be their fifth outside the German-speaking region, further strengthening their presence in the Swedish market.

Jo Alex Tanem, CEO of Aviator Airport Alliance, commented: “We are delighted to strengthen our successful partnership with Eurowings. We see this new contract as an acknowledgment of our service quality and industry expertise. We are grateful for this continuous trust from the airline and are excited to continue providing them with services of highest standards.”

Aviator provides high-quality ground handling services: from passenger and baggage handling, to de-icing, cargo and full-freight handling, to station services, including airport security and the Nordic Dino aircraft washing robot.

