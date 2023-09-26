Ground handler Aviator extends partnership with SAS by adding 6 new stations in Norway

Aviator Airport Alliance, a provider of aviation services at 15 Nordic airports, is expanding its partnership with Scandinavian Airlines (SAS). After successfully supporting SAS at several airports since 2020 and 2021, Aviator will now offer full ground handling services at an additional six stations: Alesund (AES), Bodo (BOO), Haugesund (HAU), Kristiansund (KSU), Stavanger (SVG), and Trondheim (TRD) airports.

This extended collaboration strengthens Aviator’s partnership with SAS and solidifies its position as a leading ground-handling provider in the Nordic market.

Peter Stackeryd, Managing Director at Aviator Norway, expressed gratitude for SAS’s confidence in Aviator and highlighted their commitment to providing high-quality services to the airline.

Aviator Airport Alliance is part of Avia Solutions Group, a global aviation services provider with expertise in ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance), MRO, pilot and crew training, ground handling, and other aviation solutions.