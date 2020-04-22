In the midst of a worldwide aviation crisis, handler Aviapartner becomes Belgian again

Laurent Levaux, chairman of the Board of Directors of Aviapartner, along with a few other managers, has bought the shares from American investment fund H.I.G. Capital, a source close to the deal told Belgian financial newspaper L’Echo.

The handling agent, responsible for passenger, courier, cargo, ramp handling and de-icing in airports of Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Spain thus becomes fully Belgian owned again. But also, without additional financial shareholders.

While the aviation industry is going through the worst crisis in its history, the negotiations were carried out very discreetly. The businessman, who acquired the HIG shares together with his Dutch associate Maurits Beerepoot and the current CEO of Avia, the British Richard Prince, did not wish to comment on the information and financial details have not been disclosed.

Many remember that the company was called Belgavia when it was founded.