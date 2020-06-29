Alitalia, first customer of new handler Alyzia at Brussels Airport from Wednesday 1 July

Alitalia is the first airline to have contracted French handling company Alyzia at Brussels Airport, said Alyzia’s boss Mounir Khablachi to Belga press agency on Monday. Other contracts are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Alyzia will launch its baggage handling and runway assistance activities at Brussels airport on Wednesday, July 1, in replacement for Swissport, which was declared bankrupt. Ten days ago the French company has obtained a temporary six-month license.

Mr Khablachi says that the workers hired to provide assistance to Alitalia are former Swissport employees. For the rest, the analysis of staff needs is underway and will depend on the number of contracts that Alyzia will be able to land..

