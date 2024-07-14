Tragedy in the Alps: A Swiss and a Frenchman perish in glider crash

The lifeless bodies of a Frenchman and a Swiss man were discovered in the French Alps following the crash of their glider, according to judicial sources on Saturday.

The aircraft, which had taken off from the Aspres-sur-Buëch airfield in the Hautes-Alpes where the two victims were on vacation, was reported missing last Wednesday around 22:00.

It was only found on Friday around 15:30 in the Val d’Escreins, at an altitude of 2806 metres, in the commune of Vars.

The pilot, aged 45, was of French nationality; the passenger, aged 58, was Swiss, as confirmed by the Gap prosecutor’s office.

The circumstances of the accident remain unknown. An investigation has been entrusted to the national gendarmerie group of Hautes-Alpes and the air transport gendarmerie, according to the same source.