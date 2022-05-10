Belgian Gliding Championships 2022 to take place on 14-22 May at St Hubert aerodrome

By
Benoit Denet
-
0
103

 

The Belgian Gliding Championship 2022 will be held at the beautiful Saint Hubert airfield from 14 to 22 May. The National Gliding Centre (CNVV) https://www.cnvv.be/ is once again in charge of this sporting event.

This event, which is open to the public, will see 37 competitors compete in daily flying events (unless cancelled due to weather conditions). Three classes will regroup the pilots:

  • Club Class
  • Standard Class /15m/20m
  • Class 18m/open

For this year, the participants will all come from Belgium. During these flights, the competitors sometimes cover several hundred kilometres. For the Championship to be validated, a total of three flight events must be completed.

© Benoît Denet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.