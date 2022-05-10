Belgian Gliding Championships 2022 to take place on 14-22 May at St Hubert aerodrome

The Belgian Gliding Championship 2022 will be held at the beautiful Saint Hubert airfield from 14 to 22 May. The National Gliding Centre (CNVV) https://www.cnvv.be/ is once again in charge of this sporting event.

This event, which is open to the public, will see 37 competitors compete in daily flying events (unless cancelled due to weather conditions). Three classes will regroup the pilots:

Club Class

Standard Class /15m/20m

Class 18m/open

For this year, the participants will all come from Belgium. During these flights, the competitors sometimes cover several hundred kilometres. For the Championship to be validated, a total of three flight events must be completed.