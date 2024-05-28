Belgian Gliding Championship took place from June 29 to July 7, 2024 at the Saint-Hubert aerodrome (EBSH).

This year, the Belgian Gliding Championship took place from June 29 to July 7, 2024 at the Saint-Hubert aerodrome, located in the province of Luxembourg.

The Championship, also known as the Open Belgian Gliding Nationals (OBGN), is a competition which brings together the best of the kingdom’s glider pilots as well as a few foreign pilots. The National Gliding Center in Saint-Hubert will welcome the OBGN for the 17th time since the early 2000s.

Glider pilots compete to win the title of Belgian champion in various distinct glider classes with competitions that include speed and distance events. While spectators can admire the gliders in action and feel the excitement of the competition, the championship is an opportunity for gliding enthusiasts to come together and share their passion for this aerial sport.

  Interesting! When I write this the headline is that something "took place" in the future!

