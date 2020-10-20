Euramec recycles A320 cockpit from Aerocircular into flight simulator

Euramec leads the way in smart Flight Simulation upcycling with a cost-saving A320 Cockpit Refurbishing Programme for ‘New Era in Aviation’.

Euramec, the European flight simulation solution providers, today accepted their first Airbus A320 Cockpit from aerospace upcycling specialists AeroCircular to pave a smart way forward for highly cost-efficient Flight Simulation Programmes.

“The A320 is the workhorse in an airline industry facing extreme headwind today. We at EURAMEC put our expertise at work to deliver a safe, highly cost-efficient and fully EASA compliant Flight Simulator solution for 2021 and beyond,” Bert Buyle, CEO EURAMEC said.

“Our strategic partnership with AeroCircular, specialists in upcycling aircraft airframes, puts us in the cockpit for a new era in commercial aviation.”



“Cost issues and Environment-friendly business solutions today are a high priority. Airlines working with the new EURAMEC A320 Cockpit Simulator, taken from a genuine airframe, is a smart way to helping solve both mission-critical issues.”

Significant Lower Cost Base



EURAMEC’s A320 Cockpit Simulators are cut from recently retired Airbus A320 airliners and prepared for Flight Schools in cooperation with airlines and aircraft manufacturers.

The EURAMEC upcycled A320 Flight Simulator uses original flight controls and bespoke cockpit instruments to help future aviators receive training for their Commercial Pilot License (CPL) or Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL). The genuine A320 cockpit presents students and pilots with a world-class flying experience at a much lower cost base than is the norm today.

Airlines looking at maintaining the highest air safety standards of their cockpit crew at a lower operating cost will equally benefit from this EURAMEC solution capable of handling part of the recurrent training requirements.

This new approach to refurbishment combined with serious cost-saving measures of the EURAMEC A320 Flight Simulator is a milestone for the industry as it prepares for the future of the airline industry.

HAMME. Belgium, October 20, 2020