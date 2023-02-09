Avion gets order from Indian Flight Training Company for 8 A320 full flight simulators

Gen24 Flybiz, an upcoming flight training company based in Mumbai (India), has entered into an agreement with Avion to supply eight Airbus A320 Full Flight Simulators. The new centre is scheduled to open in July, with two Avion A320 simulators being shipped to India and certified by the Indian civil aviation authority, DGCA. The remaining six simulators will be delivered in about eighteen months.

The agreement followed the announcement of the acquisition of Avion Group and Avion Simulators in the Netherlands by the Gen24 Group of India. The group is promoted by Padmakar Mulay Group of Companies and its flagship company, Gangamai Industries & Constructions Limited (GIACL).

Manoj Pandey, CEO of Gen24 Group, explains the acquisition: “Avion’s unique simulator design combined with the team’s expertise offers a great opportunity for Gen24 to rapidly expand our footprint in professional flight training and simulator manufacturing. The synergies shared between Gen24 and Avion make it an ideal acquisition and impeccable match.”

The companies have agreed to further enhance Avion’s R&D activities by developing a Full Flight Simulator for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, developing new functions like lesson plans, debrief tool and a 2.1 software update for the Airbus A320 simulator. To support the enhanced R&D programme, Avion will expand its team in the coming months.

“We are thrilled Avion has become part of a strong industrial group with a clear ambition to be a knowledge leader in the flight training industry. This will enable Avion to develop its portfolio of products and grow market share accordingly”, says Erik Varwijk, outgoing CEO of Avion.

The Avion Flight Training Center at London Luton Airport will continue its operations, and further expansion of this centre will be investigated.