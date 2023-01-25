Belgian flight school Skywings becomes a partner of Lufthansa Group-owned European Flight Academy

European Flight Academy, the flight school of the Lufthansa Group, and Skywings Flight have entered an official partnership this year and will work together to satisfy the pilot need of the Lufthansa Group airlines.

Lufthansa Group has operated its own flight schools since the mid 1950ies. In 2017, the Lufthansa Group flight schools were merged under the brand of the European Flight Academy (EFA). Today, the academy trains prospective pilots for airlines within Lufthansa Group or outside it on a fleet of modern aircraft stationed in Germany and Switzerland.

As the Lufthansa Group has airlines outside of those countries, EFA has decided to find partners in those local markets. Skywings Flight Training, a Belgium-based flight school, solely providing training for future airline pilots, is the first flight school to become a partner of EFA, after being audited extensively. As a partner, Skywings will assist in satisfying pilot demands within Lufthansa Group Airlines.

Shortly before graduating, Skywings students will receive access to an internal job platform that is only accessible for EFA-students and students of EFA partner schools.

The Lufthansa Group is an aviation company with operations worldwide. It plays a leading role in its European home market and has a worldwide connected destination network. The group consists of Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Eurowings Discover, Lufthansa CityLine, Lufthansa Cargo and Air Dolomiti. In addition, the group has different aviation services in logistics, catering, training etc.

Currently, Brussels Airlines is the number 1 employer for graduated Skywings pilots (46% of graduated Skywings students are active as a pilot at Brussels Airlines).