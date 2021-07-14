Antwerp-based Skywings Flight Training takes delivery of its first own Robin DR401.

Antwerp-based Skywings Flight Training, specialised in training airline pilots, has taken delivery of its first own Robin DR401. The factory-new, French-built aircraft with a 155HP Continental Diesel Engine will be used for the basic pilot training phase.

The new aeroplane, registered OO-SKV, is the second one of this type that the school will operate, but the first one in ownership. The other Robin DR401 (OO-LKN) is leased from the TUI Airlines group.

The choice for the DR401 as a basic trainer was made because of its excellent flying characteristics and low fuel consumption, supporting Skywings’ ambition to make flight training more ecological. Apart from the two Robin’s, Skywings operates a fleet of 2 Diamond Da40’s, one Diamond Da42 and two simulators (one of the Da42 and one of the Airbus A320 for APS MCC training).